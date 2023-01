Considered the hub of the sugar industry in Cameroon, the Nkoteng locality, situated about 100km from Yaoundé, was transformed into a telecoms stronghold for a day, on 14 December.

Cameroon Telecommunications (Camtel) and the South African giant MTN’s local subsidiary have signed an agreement to share infrastructure, to help bring into fruition a national roaming strategy, which Judith Yah Sunday, the head of the historical operator, enthusiastically describes as “innovation”.