Kenya: Pressure from IMF might push cuts on education funding

By Herald Onyango
Posted on Thursday, 12 January 2023 13:55

Kenya's President William Ruto speaks during the opening of the third peace talk on the Eastern region of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), in Nairobi, Kenya November 28, 2022. REUTERS

Smooth funding for higher education amid pressures to slash the sector’s budget is one of the fiercest challenges Kenya’s President William Ruto will be facing this year. This could tilt his relationship with the youth, who were at the core of his campaign messages.

The East African nation is torn in between protecting the human capital and trimming the education budget, which the IMF is pressing heavily. However, the recent uptick in education costs has left in limbo the continuity of university funding, amid limited national resources and inflationary pressures.

