hotbed of trouble

Lake Chad Basin: Security crisis worsens with illicit weapons trade

By Jaysim Hanspal
Posted on Wednesday, 1 February 2023 12:02

People, who were internally displaced and waiting to receive their new home, stand to attend the community re-opening ceremony, which was destroyed by Boko Haram armed militants in 2015, in Ngarannam, Borno State, Nigeria, October 22, 2022. REUTERS/Christophe Van Der Perre

The area surrounding the Lake Chad Basin area has struggled with insecurity for years. Terrorist activities by Boko Haram, cattle rustling, illicit oil trade and other illegal activities make the region a hotbed of trouble with far-reaching consequences.

Countries in the Lake Chad Basin (LCB), namely Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria, grapple with these multiple challenges, and are forced to contend with recurrent intra- and inter-communal clashes, abductions, and contested state control, particularly along the borders. Last year, 917 incidents were reported.

READ MORE Governance, insecurity, and supply chains in Africa

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics