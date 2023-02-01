Countries in the Lake Chad Basin (LCB), namely Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria, grapple with these multiple challenges, and are forced to contend with recurrent intra- and inter-communal clashes, abductions, and contested state control, particularly along the borders. Last year, 917 incidents were reported.
Lake Chad Basin: Security crisis worsens with illicit weapons trade
The area surrounding the Lake Chad Basin area has struggled with insecurity for years. Terrorist activities by Boko Haram, cattle rustling, illicit oil trade and other illegal activities make the region a hotbed of trouble with far-reaching consequences.