TEAMING UP

InstaDeep, an AI champion made in Tunis, acquired by BioNTech

By Quentin Velluet
Posted on Thursday, 12 January 2023 12:01

InstaDeep creators Zohra Slim (left) and Karim Beguir (right) © Facebook, Instagram.

The Tunisian-British artificial intelligence start-up has just announced its acquisition by the German biotechnology specialist, its shareholder and partner since 2020.

It is a pairing that has worked well since the beginning. BioNTech, the German biotech company co-founded and led by German-Turkish doctor Uğur Şahin, has just announced that it has acquired 100% of the British company InstaDeep, founded by Tunisian engineers Karim Beguir and Zohra Slim.

