It is a pairing that has worked well since the beginning. BioNTech, the German biotech company co-founded and led by German-Turkish doctor Uğur Şahin, has just announced that it has acquired 100% of the British company InstaDeep, founded by Tunisian engineers Karim Beguir and Zohra Slim.
InstaDeep, an AI champion made in Tunis, acquired by BioNTech
The Tunisian-British artificial intelligence start-up has just announced its acquisition by the German biotechnology specialist, its shareholder and partner since 2020.