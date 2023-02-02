“Credit goes to his skills of capturing and maintaining patronage,” Mwambutsya Ndebesa, a political historian, tells The Africa Report, in reference to Museveni. “He hasn’t arrested religious leaders, but he has coerced them into submission by patronising them.”
Uganda: Patronage has left religious leaders bereft of voice of reason
Religious leaders on the African continent are often the voice of reason, speaking out and pushing back against corrupt politicians, or playing a mediation role in conflict. In Uganda, President Yoweri Museveni maintains a firm grip on religious leaders, a key factor in his long reign.