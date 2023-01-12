In an advertorial that was published in some Nigerian dailies, Oladapo Apara, who was the Managing Director of Alpha Beta Consulting, described the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the most qualified person to lead Nigeria.
Nigeria 2023: Ex-Alpha Beta boss who accused Tinubu of $44.3m fraud endorses him
