Nigeria 2023: Ex-Alpha Beta boss who accused Tinubu of $44.3m fraud endorses him

By Eniola Akinkuotu
Posted on Thursday, 12 January 2023 13:59

Bola Tinubu (centre) on 9 January 2023 (photo: @officialABAT)

A businessman who had sued Nigerian Presidential hopeful, Bola Tinubu, for alleged fraud to the tune of N20bn ($44.3m) has endorsed him ahead of next month’s election. 

In an advertorial that was published in some Nigerian dailies, Oladapo Apara, who was the Managing Director of Alpha Beta Consulting, described the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the most qualified person to lead Nigeria.

