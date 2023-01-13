recovery

Sonangol, Unitel…Angola’s laborious privatisation process

By Estelle Maussion, Estelle Maussion
Posted on Friday, 13 January 2023 09:43

Sonangol’s headquarters, circa February 2020. © Osvaldo Silva/AFP

Undertaken by President João Lourenço of Angola since he ascended to power in 2017, this ambitious national privatisation programme has had its ups and downs.

Imagine a recovery ranging between $120m and $150m for a moment. This, according to the Portuguese press, is what the Angolan government, led by João Lourenço since 2017, seeks to recover through the privatisation of the public company currently in charge of the country’s 18 airports.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics