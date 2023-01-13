Imagine a recovery ranging between $120m and $150m for a moment. This, according to the Portuguese press, is what the Angolan government, led by João Lourenço since 2017, seeks to recover through the privatisation of the public company currently in charge of the country’s 18 airports.
Sonangol, Unitel…Angola’s laborious privatisation process
Undertaken by President João Lourenço of Angola since he ascended to power in 2017, this ambitious national privatisation programme has had its ups and downs.