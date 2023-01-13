Changing tides

Morocco stands to gain as Western Sahara cause fades in Washington

By Julian Pecquet
Posted on Friday, 13 January 2023 07:00

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Morocco's Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita (L) stand side by side as they address the media at the State Department in Washington, DC on November 22, 2021. (Photo by SARAH SILBIGER / various sources / AFP)

Morocco enters 2023 with a golden chance to deepen its relationship with the US as Washington looks to move past the Western Sahara controversy.

The longstanding bilateral interest in deepening economic and security ties is getting new momentum as the cause of independence for the native Sahrawi people has suffered a series of setbacks in recent months. These include the loss of its biggest champions in the US Congress, growing bipartisan support for cementing the Abraham Accords with Israel, and the Joe Biden administration’s disinterest in rocking the boat.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics