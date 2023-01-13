The longstanding bilateral interest in deepening economic and security ties is getting new momentum as the cause of independence for the native Sahrawi people has suffered a series of setbacks in recent months. These include the loss of its biggest champions in the US Congress, growing bipartisan support for cementing the Abraham Accords with Israel, and the Joe Biden administration’s disinterest in rocking the boat.
Morocco stands to gain as Western Sahara cause fades in Washington
Morocco enters 2023 with a golden chance to deepen its relationship with the US as Washington looks to move past the Western Sahara controversy.