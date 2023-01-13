The element, which occurs naturally as a colourless gas, is used for a range of hi-tech applications such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans, satellite instruments, semiconductor manufacturing, fibre-optic cables, rocket launches and assisted breathing in hospitals. If hospitals run out of it, Minchin says, Covid-19 death rates would increase.
Tanzania can benefit from Russia-Ukraine war to supply world’s purest helium
Tanzania can become a globally significant supplier of helium amid a supply deficit worsened by the Russia-Ukraine war, Helium One CEO David Minchin tells The Africa Report.