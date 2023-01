There is an “improvement in the business environment”, says Chama Nsabika, CEC’s investor relations manager. He argues that opportunities in Zambia’s mining sector are perking up, underpinned by Hichilema’s new policy direction and a national target of 2.72m tonnes of copper production in a decade from now.

“This entails the need for more energy to supply the mines,” he tells The Africa Report from Lusaka.