The suspense around Morocco’s participation in the African Nations Championship (Chan), held in Algeria from 13 January to 4 February, continues.
Patrice Motsepe’s high risk mediation as Morocco is kept waiting by Algiers
Despite the intervention of the CAF and Fifa bosses with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, the Algerian authorities have still not given the Moroccan team's plane permission to fly over their airspace for the African Nations Championship. Patrice Motsepe and Gianni Infantino have been at work on the crisis since mid-December. We go behind the scenes.