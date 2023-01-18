Illustrious career

Tanzania: Will new central bank boss Tutuba turn around the country’s fortunes?

By Joseph Burite
Posted on Wednesday, 18 January 2023 13:41

Tanzania's new central bank Governor Emmanuel Mpawe Tutuba (R) has multiple challenges to tackle (Bank of Tanzania)

Tanzania’s new central bank governor, Emmanuel Mpawe Tutuba, has served on more than ten local, regional, and international boards as well as committees. Born on 30 March 1973 in the Bihigwe district of Kigoma region, he set out “to be among the best professional and competent civil servants with appropriate leadership and managerial skills that suffices workers’ expectations and organisation goals at large”.

When Tutuba speaks, his carefully chosen words are structured in ways that easily draw a listener into unexpected depth.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business