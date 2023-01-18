Tanzania: Will new central bank boss Tutuba turn around the country’s fortunes?

Illustrious career

Tanzania’s new central bank governor, Emmanuel Mpawe Tutuba, has served on more than ten local, regional, and international boards as well as committees. Born on 30 March 1973 in the Bihigwe district of Kigoma region, he set out “to be among the best professional and competent civil servants with appropriate leadership and managerial skills that suffices workers’ expectations and organisation goals at large”.