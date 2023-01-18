Petty trader Yemisi Olaosun in Ilora, a rural community in southwestern Nigeria’s Oyo State, took out an N120,000 (nearly $267) loan last year from the Lift Above Poverty Organisation (LAPO), incurring unfavourable terms that make the process of borrowing such a negligible amount not worth the hassle.
Nigeria: The predicament of small borrowers
Mainstream lending programmes have proven troublesome to numerous small borrowers in Nigeria, where, according to the World Bank’s 2018 estimates, more than 40% of the population lives below the poverty line.