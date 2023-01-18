The West African nation’s annual tax revenues have been hovering between 3%-6% of its N200trn ($455bn) GDP. Its tax-to-GDP ratio is low when compared to other African economies, with Nigerian authorities struggling to ramp it up despite the introduction of new taxes in recent years.
Nigeria needs cash fast, but new taxes are falling short
Nigeria’s tax revenue edged up last year, yet in economic terms it remains inadequate for Africa’s most populous nation to alleviate its mounting financial pressures.