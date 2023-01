Inspired by the mammoth crowd that attended his rally in Enugu State, southeast Nigeria, Peter Obi who is the candidate of the Labour Party in next month’s election, enthused: “We are one step closer to victory.”

After leaving the venue, he headed for the University of Nigeria Nsukka, his alma mater, where his presence grounded academic activities as excited students all struggled to take pictures with him. His message was the same: “Get your voter cards and vote for me.”