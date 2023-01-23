A strengthening US dollar has complicated matters – making repayments on dollar-denominated foreign debt more expensive in local currency – coupled with biting inflation aggravated by the war in Ukraine.
Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Nigeria…Does West Africa have a debt problem?
Many West African countries were already over-extended when 2020 began. Nigeria, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, and Senegal were the West African heavyweights that had a debt-to-GDP ratio of more than 100% between 2015 and 2020. Covid-19 and the ensuing low tide revealed which countries had been swimming without a costume.