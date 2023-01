The gesture is unusual, to say the least. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) – the US agency in charge of investigating air accidents – and its French counterpart, the Bureau d’Enquête et d’Analyses pour la Sécurité de l’Aviation Civile, BEA (Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety), both issued a statement, within a few days of each other. They criticised the final investigation report of the Ethiopian Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (EAIB) into the 10 March 2019 crash of Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 302.