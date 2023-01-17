US: Treasury’s Yellen embarks on Africa ‘listening’ tour with China and Russia in crosshairs

The tour represents the opening salvo to the stepped-up outreach that Biden promised during last month’s US-Africa Leaders Summit as Washington looks to deepen economic ties with the continent while offering a desirable alternative to rivals such as China and Russia. In stops in Senegal, Zambia and South Africa, Yellen will tout the financial firepower of the world’s biggest economy in helping Africa deal with a host of issues, from food insecurity to the energy transition to crushing debt.