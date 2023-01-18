It is November 2022. The location is Liptako-Gourma, on the tri-border of Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso. Hundreds of Islamic State jihadists in the Greater Sahel (EIGS) are pledging allegiance to the new caliph of the Islamic State: Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurachi.
UAE: Why Abu Dhabi is implicated (indiscretely) in the Sahel
The continued presence of the United Arab Emirates in the Sahel has not yet evolved into military action, but there is still concern over the expansion of jihadist groups.