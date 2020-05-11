South Africa: Fight to death for SAA
South African Airways (SAA) was set to “drop dead”, but public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan wants to salvage what is left of the airline.
DON'T MISS : Talking Africa New Podcast – North Africa and coronavirus: "massively insufficient" measures
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Monday, 11 May 2020 15:58
The COVID-19 pandemic gives Interswitch the opportunity to extend use of its Verve debit card into new African markets, CEO Mitchell Elegbe tells The Africa Report.
Verve is positioned for “other markets using our existing channel partners, particularly card issuers with a presence beyond Nigeria,” Elegbe said. Interswitch is present in Nigeria, Uganda, Kenya and Gambia and its services and payment tokens are used in 25 African markets.
Wider use of Verve, a chip and PIN payment card which has fingerprint, face and voice recognition capabilities, would strengthen the hand of Visa in its African showdown with Mastercard.
The $1 billion valuation made Interswitch an African “unicorn”, following in the footsteps of e-commerce retailer Jumia. A unicorn is a startup valued at $1b. Shares in Jumia have slumped since their New York listing in 2019.
READ MORE: African e-commerce investment must continue when the Jumia party stops
Of course there is an element of public relations in Visa setting the value of Interswitch at $1bn to quality for the “unicorn” label. But Visa is unlikely to have substantially overpaid for its stake. A valuation has been fixed by an established industry player, rather than through a sell-side driven stock market frenzy, as with Jumia. That’s a strong positive for the Interswitch investment case if its IPO ever happens.
Diversification between economic sectors is one advantage of the Interswitch model. “The application of electronic payments is sector-agnostic,” Elegbe said. The company serves businesses and public-sector bodies in retail, telecoms, health and financial services in Nigeria. “We remain relatively insulated from the immediate effects of the crisis. Our services are not tied to an industry or sector, meaning market fluctuations are felt much less severely.”
Sub-Saharan Africa was the world’s fastest-growing digital payments market even before COVID, Elegbe said. The pandemic may accelerate this trend, as more people turn to electronic transfer to exchange money safely, and businesses use digital means to keep running, he said.
READ MORE: Coronavirus is triggering deep digital change in African fintech
Electronic payments are a “precautionary act” against propagating the virus.
Payments in sports betting businesses have been significantly impacted by the suspension of major league seasons in Europe, along with airlines, restaurants and hotels, Elegbe said.
Bottom line: Interswitch’s business model is more practical and investable than that of its African unicorn predecessor Jumia.
To date, oil and gas majors have only officially announced delays and cancellations impacting minor projects, but the start-up dates of most major hydrocarbon projects are expected to be postponed by one to three years. Rystad Energy, an independent energy research and business intelligence company, helps us take stock of the situation.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.