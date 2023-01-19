The pilot plant, which will extract rare earths from gypsum stacks, will start operating in the second quarter and will run for three to four months, CEO George Bennett told investors in an online briefing 17 January. That will be followed by a bankable feasibility study to be completed by the end of 2023 or the first quarter of 2024. The company will be raising money to fund the pilot, he said, without giving an amount.
South Africa: Rainbow’s Phalaborwa pilot can help break China rare-earths dependence
Rainbow Rare Earths is close to starting a pilot project at Phalaborwa in northeast South Africa to provide an alternative to relying on Chinese supplies.