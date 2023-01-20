It is so far the bloodiest episode in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, with the fighting near the town of Soledar continuing to cause countless casualties in the ranks of the Ukrainian army and in those of Wagner’s Russian mercenaries, in charge of most of the assaults.
CAR to Ukraine: Anton Elizarov, the armed wing of Wagner and Yevgeny Prigozhin
In a video released on 14 January, the Wagner Group unveiled Anton Elizarov, the commander in charge of the bloody attack on the city of Soledar, Ukraine. This is a man whose face is well-known in the Central African Republic, particularly among armed groups.