Coronavirus: Easing the lockdown – Johannesburg, Nairobi and Lagos

Talking Africa Podcast

A week is a long time in a global pandemic.

A sharp uptick in cases has happened just as several countries ease up their lockdowns.

We speak to our reporters in Johannesburg, Nairobi and Lagos to find out what is happening.

In a packed show, we cover:

How Ghana has been quick to test geographically

How Nigeria’s Kaduna has tackled the crisis by teaching students via radio

The huge cluster in Nairobi’s Eastleigh suburb

The politics being played by the Trump administration over the WHO

and much much more

