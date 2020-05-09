DON'T MISS : Talking Africa New Podcast – North Africa and coronavirus: "massively insufficient" measures

Talking Africa Podcast

Coronavirus: Easing the lockdown – Johannesburg, Nairobi and Lagos

By Nicholas Norbrook
Posted on Saturday, 9 May 2020 13:16

A week is a long time in a global pandemic.

A sharp uptick in cases has happened just as several countries ease up their lockdowns.

We speak to our reporters in Johannesburg, Nairobi and Lagos to find out what is happening.

In a packed show, we cover:

  • How Ghana has been quick to test geographically
  • How Nigeria’s Kaduna has tackled the crisis by teaching students via radio
  • The huge cluster in Nairobi’s Eastleigh suburb
  • The politics being played by the Trump administration over the WHO

and much much more

———

More Podcasts
