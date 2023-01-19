mounting debts

Ghana: MTN slapped with $773m back tax. Is this just the beginning?

By Jonas Nyabor
Posted on Thursday, 19 January 2023 12:13

REUTERS

It’s a scramble for cash. Ghana’s revenue authority has imposed a $773m back tax on MTN as it seeks to rake in more revenue for its cash-strapped economy. With an ambitious revenue target for 2023, more tax bills on other major telecom players are expected to follow.

MTN Ghana is refuting the Ghana Revenue Authority’s (GRA) claim of tax infringement between 2014 and 2018. The GRA’s notice of assessment, based on a new methodology, suggests that the company has under-declared its revenues by about 30%, excluding interests and penalties.  

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business