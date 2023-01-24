One of these firms is Econet Wireless, a leading mobile operator owned by telecom giant Strive Masiyiwa. Shortages of foreign currency in Zimbabwe, however, are hampering plans to increase solar-powered base stations.
Zimbabwe: Telcos Econet, Netone walk a tightrope amid power crisis
Some areas in Zimbabwe are experiencing load-shedding for more than 18 hours, a power crisis that has ripped through businesses across the country. Telecom operators are not spared, with some key players in the sector long investing in renewable energy, aiming for a respite amid the ongoing electricity outages.