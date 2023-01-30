South Africa: Why is Zuma criminally prosecuting Ramaphosa?

Though legally hopeless, observers say the main reason Zuma is going after Ramaphosa is should a judge or magistrate finds Ramaphosa guilty in any case, according per ANC party rules, Ramaphosa would be required to ‘step aside’ immediately from the party presidency.

Fresh party elections would then have to be organised quickly, and Zuma could then sponsor a new candidate, one who could win and stop the ongoing ‘state capture’ prosecution of Zuma. Doing so would also keep Ramaphosa buried under an avalanche of court actions. This in turn would distract him from key governing tasks and thus make him look very incompetent in the eyes of voters.