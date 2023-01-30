Game of Thrones

South Africa: Why is Zuma criminally prosecuting Ramaphosa?

By Ray Mwareya
Posted on Monday, 30 January 2023 18:59

Former President Jacob Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa on February 11, 2016 in Cape Town, South Africa. AFP PHOTO/POOL/MIKE HUTCHINGS

This month, South Africa’s high court temporarily prohibited ex-president Jacob Zuma from privately prosecuting President Cyril Ramaphosa. Observers say this is a continuation of a ‘judicial warfare’ stratregy that, for years, Zuma and his proxies have tinkered with to cripple Ramaphosa.

Though legally hopeless, observers say the main reason Zuma is going after Ramaphosa is should a judge or magistrate finds Ramaphosa guilty in any case, according per ANC party rules, Ramaphosa would be required to ‘step aside’ immediately from the party presidency.

Fresh party elections would then have to be organised quickly, and Zuma could then sponsor a new candidate, one who could win and stop the ongoing ‘state capture’ prosecution of Zuma. Doing so would also keep Ramaphosa buried under an avalanche of court actions. This in turn would distract him from key governing tasks and thus make him look very incompetent in the eyes of voters.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics

free press

Somalia: Is shrinking civil society space needed to end Al-Shabaab?

At the end of 2022, the Somali government circulated an informal verbal communication to media houses, urging local news outlets to submit content ... for approval prior to broadcasting. This was at the height of a sustained military campaign against Al-Shabaab and observers saw it as a move to curtail the publication of any content associated with the insurgents. But the government says it’s an effort to match the Islamist’s propaganda machine.