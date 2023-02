Informed by Zanu PF’s history of intimidation, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has set up rapid response groups across the country in areas at high risk for political violence to defend its members and provide legal and medical assistance. The coalition says “no” to violence, CCC spokeswoman Fadzayi Mahere tells The Africa Report but is ready for anything.

“We want elections, not war,” Mahere says. “We have peace teams and rapid response groups stationed in red spot communities to ensure our members are protected.”