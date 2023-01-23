carbon neutrality

Morocco: Fertiliser giant OCP is making billions in profits, what comes next?

By Estelle Maussion
Posted on Monday, 23 January 2023 11:07

Aerial view of the OCP factories in Jorf Lasfar, Morocco in 2018. © OCP

After two fruitful years, the Moroccan phosphate giant OCP has the financial means to succeed in the ambitious green transition it promises. But the hardest part is yet to come.

The Moroccan phosphate fertiliser giant OCP, one of the world’s top five fertiliser producers, has just experienced a “jackpot” period. Led by Mostafa Terrab since 2006, the group with 18,000 employees and 350 clients around the world achieved a turnover during the first half of 2022 alone equivalent to that of the whole of 2020: MAD56bn ($5.5bn).

