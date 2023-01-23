The Moroccan phosphate fertiliser giant OCP, one of the world’s top five fertiliser producers, has just experienced a “jackpot” period. Led by Mostafa Terrab since 2006, the group with 18,000 employees and 350 clients around the world achieved a turnover during the first half of 2022 alone equivalent to that of the whole of 2020: MAD56bn ($5.5bn).
Morocco: Fertiliser giant OCP is making billions in profits, what comes next?
After two fruitful years, the Moroccan phosphate giant OCP has the financial means to succeed in the ambitious green transition it promises. But the hardest part is yet to come.