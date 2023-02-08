At an extraordinary summit in Bujumbura earlier this month, the heads of state called for an “immediate ceasefire of all parties” and the withdrawal of all armed groups in an effort to end the ongoing violence.
East Africa force in DRC: Kenya’s on the ground, so where are the others?
The East African Community (EAC) was vociferous in promising a regional force to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), its newest member state, in order to quell tensions amid armed groups in the eastern part of the country. But the promises have not been followed with action at the time of need.