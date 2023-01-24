Huddled together behind a small security barrier, journalists are only entitled, on this 13 December 2022, to a brief glimpse of the tête-à-tête that Antony Blinken, the American secretary of state, and Félix Tshisekedi, president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
DRC- US: The dance of diplomacy
When DRC's Félix Tshisekedi came to power, Kinshasa and Washington established a much closer diplomatic relationship than his predecessor Joseph Kabila. However, the results of this relationship have become much complicated.