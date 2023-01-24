Friends in high places

US envoy to the UN visits African Security Council members

By Julian Pecquet
Posted on Tuesday, 24 January 2023 10:16

Permanent Representative of United States to the United Nations, Linda Thomas Greenfield speaks during a United Nations Security Council meeting on Syria at United Nations Headquarters in New York, United States on November 29, 2022. (Photo by Fatih Aktas / ANADOLU AGENCY / Anadolu Agency via AFP)

The US envoy to the United Nations is headed to Africa for meetings with potential allies on the Security Council as the Joe Biden administration ramps up its outreach to the continent.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield’s trip is the second high-profile visit to Africa since last month’s leaders’ summit in Washington. She’ll be stopping by Ghana, Mozambique and Kenya from 25 January to 29 January just as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wraps up her own trip to Senegal, Zambia and South Africa.

