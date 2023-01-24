Linda Thomas-Greenfield’s trip is the second high-profile visit to Africa since last month’s leaders’ summit in Washington. She’ll be stopping by Ghana, Mozambique and Kenya from 25 January to 29 January just as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wraps up her own trip to Senegal, Zambia and South Africa.
US envoy to the UN visits African Security Council members
The US envoy to the United Nations is headed to Africa for meetings with potential allies on the Security Council as the Joe Biden administration ramps up its outreach to the continent.