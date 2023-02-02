18 years on, the e-tolls project is a failed fiasco saddling taxpayers with a R40bn ($2.5bn) debt bill. Meanwhile, watchdogs warn of confusion and corruption over a promised R7bn ($400m) refund to some motorists who paid for the now-cancelled e-toll system.
South Africa: Corruption allegations hang over failed $400m e-tolls saga
Conceived in 2005 in the heart of South Africa's wealthiest province, the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project (GFIP) had lofty goals of serving as a model for e-tolling motorists in Africa's largest auto market.