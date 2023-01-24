probe

Eswatini: Kingdom on edge after top rights-lawyer’s ‘assassination’

By Audrey Simango
Posted on Tuesday, 24 January 2023 14:19

In this file photo taken on September 22, 2018 Thulani Maseko, human rights lawyer and activist, looks on as he gives an interview to AFP in Lobamba, Eswatini. (Photo by GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / AFP)

The embattled Kingdom of Eswatini (Swaziland) has been shaken after gunmen murdered Thulani Maseko, the country’s most famous human rights lawyer on Saturday. Western powers like Canada have labelled it an "assassination" while the UN has called for a thorough probe.

According to independent local media, Maseko was shot dead in front of his family at home in the evening on Saturday. Two bullets rifled through his window, killing him as he watched television with his wife. His attackers are said to have escaped to a waiting minibus.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics

hornets' nest

Kenya: ‘We don’t recognise you and your government’, Raila tells Ruto after whistleblower allegations

Kenya’s opposition coalition Azimio la Umoja One Kenya has announced that it does not recognise William Ruto as president and his officials. ... This follows allegations from an anonymous whistleblower at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC). The whistleblower claims Ruto was not legitimately elected in the 2022 presidential poll and that Raila’s win was stolen. 