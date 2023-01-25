Trinity plans to invest $30m in its existing tin and tungsten projects over the next two to three years, and may also seek to raise funding for a lithium project towards the end of 2024. Geleta also aims for a stock-exchange listing which could happen as soon as 2024. The aim is to build a “modernised and professional mining industry in Rwanda,” he says.
Trinity Metals targets listing, professional Rwandan mining industry
Rwanda has the potential to develop a professional mining industry to exploit its resources of tin, tungsten, tantalum and lithium, Trinity Metals CEO Peter Geleta tells The Africa Report.