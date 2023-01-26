power shortages

Zambia: Will UAE cooperation revive solar dream after World Bank, China disappointments?

By Chiwoyu Sinyangwe
Posted on Thursday, 26 January 2023 14:15

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Victoria Falls on the Zambezi River which forms the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe. Picture taken February 27, 2016. REUTERS

Drought-prone Zambia hopes the $2bn direct investment from the UAE will help to reboot its quest for more renewable power sources after previous similar attempts in cooperation with the World Bank and China stagnated on the southern African country’s swelling debt.

According to ZESCO’s official estimations, Zambia, which has the potential to generate up to 5,000MW of solar and wind power, has been pushing to lessen overdependence on hydropower after repeated droughts reduced production at key power stations, triggering social and economic crises.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business