According to ZESCO’s official estimations, Zambia, which has the potential to generate up to 5,000MW of solar and wind power, has been pushing to lessen overdependence on hydropower after repeated droughts reduced production at key power stations, triggering social and economic crises.
Zambia: Will UAE cooperation revive solar dream after World Bank, China disappointments?
Drought-prone Zambia hopes the $2bn direct investment from the UAE will help to reboot its quest for more renewable power sources after previous similar attempts in cooperation with the World Bank and China stagnated on the southern African country’s swelling debt.