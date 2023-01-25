strong ambition

Mali, will you be mine? Abidjan’s corporate lithium mining overtures seek welcome suitors

By Baudelaire Mieu, in Abidjan
Posted on Wednesday, 25 January 2023 10:23

Sea Invest has been managing the ore terminal of the Autonomous Port of Abidjan since 2018. © Nabil Zorkot.

The Ivorian mineral extraction sector smells a new opportunity in the air — Malian mineral deposits.

While the rest of the country sleeps, work continues in the Autonomous Port of Abidjan, the first gateway to Côte d’Ivoire, where storage and export capacity are in the process of being increased and improved. Today, the objective is to increase simultaneous storage from 200,000 to 300,000 tonnes within the next nine months in order to export more than 3mt of ore per year.

