France and Burkina Faso, one step closer to diplomatic separation

Franco-Burkinabé relations have continued to worsen since the rise of Captain Ibrahim Traoré to power within the western African state. After the attacks against the French Embassy and Institute during the coup d’état that swept him into power at the end of September 2022, the repeated anti-French demonstrations in Ouagadougou, and the request for Ambassador Luc Hallade’s departure at the beginning of January 2023, the ball is now in the court of French special forces.