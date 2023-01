“For nearly 20 years, companies and various non-governmental organisations have been much more active in Africa than the Israeli public authorities,” says Galia Zabar, a specialist on Africa at Tel Aviv University. At the forefront of economic and commercial relations on the continent, business rubs shoulders with development aid.

The Israelis appear to be contributing to African countries by introducing various technological innovations – agricultural and hydraulic in the past, digital and financial in the present – which have helped the continent to develop in just a few decades. Israel’s geography and climate is quite similar to a large part of Africa.

‘Fixing the world’