President Yoweri Museveni on Tuesday launched an oil rig assembled by China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) Uganda Limited on the shores of Lake Albert, setting the stage for long-anticipated commercial oil drilling in the country.

It was a historic day in Uganda’s oil exploration and production journey, which was started a century ago by British colonialists, who were unsuccessful.

Commercially viable oil was discovered in 2006 in Albertine Graben in Western Uganda, along the shores of Lake Albert, which borders Uganda and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

China, France involvement