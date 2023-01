In September 2020, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike alleged that some individuals within the presidency were working secretly to secure the victory of the main opposition candidate, Atiku Abubakar. The presidency attempted to dispel these rumours, with the president’s spokesman issuing a statement reaffirming Muhammadu Buhari’s support for Tinubu. However, Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo have not appeared at Tinubu’s rallies, in spite of the latter’s campaign team announcing that the president had agreed to accompany him for rallies in ten states.