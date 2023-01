This is part 4 of a 9-part series

In the last two elections, the state produced the largest number of votes for the APC. In 2015 and 2019, President Buhari polled 1.9 million and 1.4 million votes, respectively, in Kano. However, the race is more open this time around as Buhari – who has been sweeping polls in Kano – will not be on the ballot for the first time in 20 years.