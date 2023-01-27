Cameroon, Eswatini, Rwanda: Three devastating days that shook Africa

Putting Africa at the heart of the global energy transition, thanks to its ‘critical minerals’
Shinkolobwe means nothing to most people, despite the fact this city of Katanga has changed the course of history. It was from a mine located ... near this city that the uranium for the American Manhattan atomic programme came. At a time when the global energy transition is accelerating, Shinkolobwe, DRC, and more broadly Africa, have the opportunity to participate again in changing the world, in a peaceful way, thanks to their resources in “critical minerals”.