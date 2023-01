Politically, diplomatically, and economically, Rwanda wants to box in a category that is superior to it, gaining access through sheer force of will and strictly enforced governance.

Ever more hotels, ever more malls, ever more order, cleanliness and security… Second, only to Cape Town in the number of congresses and conferences, Kigali offers itself up as the face of Rwandan success.

If in terms of notoriety and brand image, Rwanda Inc. now seeks to replace the thousand mass graves of the Tutsi genocide, it is to Paul Kagame that we owe this transformation, undoubtedly unique.

Flipside