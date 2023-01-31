value trap

Nigerian equities are on the road to nowhere without currency reform

By David Whitehouse
Posted on Tuesday, 31 January 2023 06:00

Old Nigerian currency is seen on a carpet in a local exchange shop in the old district of Nigeria's northern city of Kano, August 24, 2017. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Frontier markets have seen an improvement in sentiment prompted by an end to China’s zero-Covid policy. But, Nigeria’s dual-currency regime and the access restrictions imposed on investors mean that Nigerian equities are missing out.

In terms of new money going into frontier markets, investor concerns about being able to access their money mean that “Nigeria is not getting a single dollar,” EFG Hermes managing director Simon Kitchen told a Nigerian Exchange briefing on 25 January. “Investment inflows into Nigeria are held back by an overvalued naira and the fact that portfolio investors can’t get their money out of their country.”

