In terms of new money going into frontier markets, investor concerns about being able to access their money mean that “Nigeria is not getting a single dollar,” EFG Hermes managing director Simon Kitchen told a Nigerian Exchange briefing on 25 January. “Investment inflows into Nigeria are held back by an overvalued naira and the fact that portfolio investors can’t get their money out of their country.”
Nigerian equities are on the road to nowhere without currency reform
Frontier markets have seen an improvement in sentiment prompted by an end to China’s zero-Covid policy. But, Nigeria’s dual-currency regime and the access restrictions imposed on investors mean that Nigerian equities are missing out.