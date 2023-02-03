Nigeria 2023: ‘I’m the only revolutionary in race for Presidency’, says Sowore

Coffee With

He wants to legalise marijuana, probe President Muhammadu Buhari, limit the influence of the west in Nigeria, free separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu and increase the minimum wage by 733% if he becomes the next President of Nigeria. Described as a revolutionary by his supporters but a traitor by the Nigerian government, Omoyele Sowore will be taking a second shot at the Presidency in this month's election.