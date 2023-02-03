Coffee With

Nigeria 2023: ‘I’m the only revolutionary in race for Presidency’, says Sowore

By Eniola Akinkuotu
Posted on Friday, 3 February 2023 10:46

Omoyele Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reporters, and presidential candidate for the 2023 Nigeria elections
Omoyele Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reporters, and presidential candidate for the 2023 Nigeria elections (photo: Twitter)

He wants to legalise marijuana, probe President Muhammadu Buhari, limit the influence of the west in Nigeria, free separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu and increase the minimum wage by 733% if he becomes the next President of Nigeria. Described as a revolutionary by his supporters but a traitor by the Nigerian government, Omoyele Sowore will be taking a second shot at the Presidency in this month's election. 

We are in his house located in Lokogoma, a sprawling suburb in Abuja, sipping black coffee as he takes me on a trip down memory lane. Sowore, who is the publisher of the online news outlet, Sahara Reporters, burst into Nigeria’s political scene while he was a student union leader at the University of Lagos.  

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics