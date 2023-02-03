We are in his house located in Lokogoma, a sprawling suburb in Abuja, sipping black coffee as he takes me on a trip down memory lane. Sowore, who is the publisher of the online news outlet, Sahara Reporters, burst into Nigeria’s political scene while he was a student union leader at the University of Lagos.
Nigeria 2023: ‘I’m the only revolutionary in race for Presidency’, says Sowore
He wants to legalise marijuana, probe President Muhammadu Buhari, limit the influence of the west in Nigeria, free separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu and increase the minimum wage by 733% if he becomes the next President of Nigeria. Described as a revolutionary by his supporters but a traitor by the Nigerian government, Omoyele Sowore will be taking a second shot at the Presidency in this month's election.