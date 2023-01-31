Process & Industrial Developments Limited (P&ID) has lambasted “endemic, institutional incompetence” within Nigeria’s government, all the way up to President Buhari, as it defends itself against accusations of corruption and fraud in an English court.
Nigeria: Buhari personally responsible for $11bn arbitration defeat, London’s High Court told
An offshore company that won a record-breaking arbitration award against Nigeria, has laid the country’s legal defeat at the feet of outgoing president Muhammadu Buhari.