Cameroon: 10 things to know about Nathalie Yamb, anti-Macron cyber-activist

When you have a following of hundreds of thousands of people, sometimes you have to go where you are not expected. At the end of 2022, Nathalie Yamb was living in Guinea-Bissau with a relative of President Umaro Sissoco Embaló, who, upon hearing of her, offered an invitation to the Swiss-Cameroonian activist. Accepting the invitation, Yamb praised the president’s willingness to listen to her despite their disagreements, praising the interest of the Bissau-Guinean head of state in development.