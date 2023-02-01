Cusp of Recovery

South Africa may be a winner from Chinese reopening as Nigeria misses the bus

By David Whitehouse
Posted on Wednesday, 1 February 2023 06:00

Visitors stand at a viewing point at Cape Town's famous Boulders penguin colony, a popular tourist attraction and an important breeding site for African penguins in Cape Town, South Africa, September 27, 2022. REUTERS/Esa Alexander

South Africa’s economy may be a winner from the decision by Chinese authorities to back away from their zero-Covid policy, while Nigeria has failed to position itself to take advantage, economists say.

China dropped lockdown restrictions at the start of December in the face of mass protests. The Chinese economy is likely to recover “relatively strongly” in 2023 which will be a “saving grace” for emerging market economies including South Africa, says Johann Els, chief economist at Old Mutual Investment in Cape Town. He forecasts Chinese economic growth of 5.2% in 2023, versus just 1.2% and 0.6% for the US and the euro-zone respectively.

