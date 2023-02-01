South Africa may be a winner from Chinese reopening as Nigeria misses the bus

China dropped lockdown restrictions at the start of December in the face of mass protests. The Chinese economy is likely to recover “relatively strongly” in 2023 which will be a “saving grace” for emerging market economies including South Africa, says Johann Els, chief economist at Old Mutual Investment in Cape Town. He forecasts Chinese economic growth of 5.2% in 2023, versus just 1.2% and 0.6% for the US and the euro-zone respectively.