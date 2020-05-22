Sanlam seeks local partnerships in Tanzania
Corporate governance rather than capital strength is the main challenge facing Nigerian regulators and banks grappling with lending exposure to the country’s oil producers. In the second story of our series, we look at the impact of COVID-19 on Nigeria's economy as it considers the outlook for banks who have lent to oil producers.
Like so many governments around the world, ministers in Abuja are closely monitoring the effects of the coronavirus pandemic to see whether the economic crisis it triggered via production shutdowns, slumping demand and crashing commodity prices might extend further to precipitate a financial crisis.
This time we seem to see the reverse pattern of developments following the global financial crisis in 2008-2009, says a senior official in Abuja: “What we fear is that the crisis in the real economy caused by the pandemic could destabilise the banking and insurance sectors…but so far we are seeing much more resilience in those sectors built up over the past decade.”
State revenues are going to be hit hard, with the IMF forecasting that Nigeria’s oil earnings could halve to around $27bn with prices at under $30 a barrel, compared to the estimates of Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed’s budget for 2020 premised on oil at $57 a barrel.
For banks, the critical factors will be how much they are exposed to loans to Nigeria’s indigenous oil companies, now struggling with tight new cost and revenue structures, and to what extent the slowdown of government spending will add to pressure on the banks’ corporate and individual customers and their ability to service their debts.
“The supervision of deposit banks by regulators has improved since the 2008-2009 economic crisis, yet it is still a far cry from what is expected,” says Moses Ojo, chief economist at PanAfrican Capital Holdings in Lagos. “The current governance and risk management system is not strong enough to provide cover for lenders from the overall impact of the crisis.”
Nigeria’s Tier 1 banks will be able to withstand even a long-term recession, says Ojo. The Tier 1 banks are FBN Holdings, United Bank for Africa, Guaranty Trust Bank, Access Bank and Zenith Bank, collectively known as ‘FUGAZ’.
Mike Magaji, group chairman at Renaissance Capital in Lagos, says there has been “too much lending, especially to downstream companies. There will be restructuring of loans. Moratoriums have to happen or there will be default.”
But he sees no signs of systemic banking distress. The main challenge, he says, is to improve the quality of regulators to control risk. The quality of management at Nigeria’s banks, he says, “varies widely.”
In 2010, the ratio of non-performing Nigerian banks loans soared to over 35% of gross loans, lagging the 2008 oil price collapse, Fitch data show. NPLs then dropped to below 10% at the end of 2011 as oil recovered. The 2014-15 slump in oil pushed Nigeria NPLs back to levels around 15% in 2016 and 2017.
According to analysis from the Agusto credit rating agency in Lagos, further naira weakening would increase the risk of more non-performing foreign currency loans.
Agusto sees some grounds for hope in the adoption of tighter lending practices since the 2016 recession.
Bottom Line: Nigerian banks are strong enough to weather the storm: regulation and corporate governance will be crucial to limiting the damage.
