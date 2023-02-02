Grim Logic

Nigeria’s weak commodity output signals higher 2023 food inflation: AFEX

By David Whitehouse
Posted on Thursday, 2 February 2023 11:41

Nigerian food inflation is likely to increase in 2023, AFEX says. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

Weak production of key Nigerian food commodities due to fertiliser prices and flooding points to a further increase in food inflation this year, according to the AFEX commodities exchange.

The 2022 wet season harvest is likely to see the largest decline in production of key commodities for the last three to five years, the report says. AFEX predicts that maize, paddy rice, sorghum and cocoa production will decline by an average of 11.5% in the 2022-23 season.

